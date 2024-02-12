Arrests increase at the WM Phoenix Open; man suspected of killing parents | Nightly Roundup

Topping tonight's Nightly Roundup is Scottsdale Police releasing numbers from this year's WM Phoenix Open that show arrests, ejections and trespass reports are up from the previous 2 years.

Here are tonight's top stories.

1. WM Phoenix Open: Scottsdale PD gives arrest, ejection, trespass numbers for 2024

Featured article

2. Glendale man, his girlfriend arrested and accused in baby's death

Featured article

3. Lakewood Church shooter identified; shooter has lengthy criminal history

Related article

4. Son admits to shooting and killing his parents in north Phoenix, police say

Featured article

5. Child dies, several hurt following crashes involving 10 vehicles on US 60