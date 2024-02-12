Arrests increase at the WM Phoenix Open; man suspected of killing parents | Nightly Roundup

Topping tonight's Nightly Roundup is Scottsdale Police releasing numbers from this year's WM Phoenix Open that show arrests, ejections and trespass reports are up from the previous 2 years.
Here are tonight's top stories.
1. WM Phoenix Open: Scottsdale PD gives arrest, ejection, trespass numbers for 2024
There were more calls for service, arrests, ejections and trespassing reports during this year's WM Phoenix Open compared to the last two years, police said. We have more on what authorities are saying.
2. Glendale man, his girlfriend arrested and accused in baby's death
A Glendale man and his girlfriend have been arrested on suspicion of murder charges in the death of her one-year-old son.
3. Lakewood Church shooter identified; shooter has lengthy criminal history
The woman accused of opening fire inside of Lakewood Church in Houston has been identified as Genesse Ivonne Moreno, according to an affidavit for a search warrant.
4. Son admits to shooting and killing his parents in north Phoenix, police say
A man admitted to shooting and killing his parents in a north Phoenix home, police said.
5. Child dies, several hurt following crashes involving 10 vehicles on US 60
A child died at the hospital following two crashes involving 10 vehicles along the US 60 in Tempe.