Arrests made after Union City boys, 11 and 14, shot to death

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Union City police on Friday announced the arrest of two teenagers following the double homicide of two young boys just before Thanksgiving.

Police said they have arrested 18-year-old Jason Cornejo of Castro Valley and a 17-year-old boy. The Alameda County District Attorney charged both with the murders of Sean Withington, 14, and Kevin Hernandez, 11, who were killed inside a van in the Searles Elementary School's parking lot on Nov. 23, 2019.

Authorities said the defendants acted to benefit a street gang. They did not elaborate. Prosecutors said that a rap song posted online glorified their alleged involvement.

Download our new and improved mobile app

Both teens were already in custody on other unrelated charges, police said. And both teens will be charged with gang enhancements and special circumstances, prosecutors said.

RELATED:

Advertisement

A sign to "Kevin," one of the two boys killed in Union City. Nov. 24, 2019

Sean Withington, 14, and Kevin Hernandez, 11, were found dead in this van. Nov. 13, 2019

A sign to "Kevin," one of the two boys killed in Union City. Nov. 24, 2019

People came to pay respects in front of a makeshift memorial of flowers and prayer candles, for two boys killed in Union City. Nov. 24, 2019