Arrests made following deadly Tempe shooting; suspects identified as gang members

Court documents state that police have arrested two people in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in June.

Investigators said 20-year-old Makhyi Raykel Hinkle was arrested on July 21 at a home near the area of 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Another person, identified as 21-year-old Zyonn Mantell Colbert, was arrested at the same location as Hinkle, according to court documents for Colbert.

According to our initial report on the shooting, officers responded to 48th Street and Baseline Road at about 9:15 p.m. on June 20 and found a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire, and one person died as a result.

Details on shooting released

Police have released additional details on the shooting in the court documents.

According to the documents, dashcam video taken at the time shows a white Kia Optima driving past the driver side of the victim vehicle, and numerous gunshots can be seen in rapid succession from the rear passenger area of the Optima.

"A total of 24 .40 caliber cartridge casings were located in the street," according to investigators.

The person who died in the shooting, according to police, was seated in the rear center seat at the time of the shooting, while a second victim was seated in the rear driver-side seat. That person is reportedly still in the hospital, in stable condition.

The Kia involved in the shooting, according to court documents, was later found in the area of 48th Street and Warner Road, in Ahwatukee.

Suspects, victim who survived has rival gang ties: police

Makhyi Raykel Hinkle (left) and Zyonn Mantell Colbert (right)

During the course of the investigation, officials said Hinkle was identified by an anonymous source who was familiar with the communication that circulates between two gangs: the Southern Crips and Park South Crips.

Hinkle and the second suspect in the case, according to court documents, are identified members of the Southern Crips, while the person who survived the shooting is, according to investigators, is a documented member of the Park South Crips.

According to investigators, there have been numerous shootings in Phoenix involving members of Southern Crips and members of Park South Crips in about the past two y ears, after a Southern Crips member, identified as "Tre" in court documents, was killed.

"There is a belief by members of Southern that the victim who survived this shooting is the suspect who murdered ‘Tre,'" read a portion of the court documents.

Suspect has prior criminal history, court documents reveal

Hinkle, according to court documents, has a number of prior criminal convictions involving offenses related to assault, weapons, robbery, and theft. He and Colbert are accused of the following:

1st Degree Murder

Aggravated Assault

Drive-by Shooting

Assisting a Criminal Street Gang

Criminal Damage

A judge has set a $1 million cash-only bond for both Hinkle and Colbert, and a preliminary hearing for both is set for July 31.

Area where the shooting happened