Police say a shooting in Tempe left one person dead on Tuesday night.

Tempe Police say officers responded to 48th Street and Baseline Road at about 9:15 p.m. on June 20 and found a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire.

People inside the vehicle had been shot, one of whom died from their injuries.

The victim's identity was not released. Police have not released any details on the suspect.

