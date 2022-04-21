A$AP Rocky posts $550K bond after being arrested at LAX

article

Rapper A$AP Rocky is out on bond after he was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport following a trip to the Caribbean with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna.

The rapper, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was named as a suspect in a 2021 Hollywood shooting. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said on the night of Nov. 6, Mayers was involved in an argument with the alleged victim in an area near Selma and Argyle avenues when he fired shots at them using a handgun.

RELATED: Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection to 2021 shooting: LAPD

Officials say after the shooting, the rapper and two other men ran from the scene. The victim was allegedly grazed by the bullets and sought medical treatment for their injuries.

According to TMZ, witnesses said the "Praise the Lord," rapper flew into LAX on a private jet Wednesday where authorities were waiting for him at the terminal. The rapper was taken to LAPD headquarters in downtown LA where he was questioned and booked.

The news outlet also reported the LAPD searched the 33-year-old’s home located near the intersection of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards after issuing a search warrant. Officers allegedly used a battering ram to get through the front gate and left with potential evidence just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He was later released after posting a $550,000 bond.

(Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are expecting their first child with a reported due date this spring.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact LAPD'S Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives F. Flores, C. Camacho, or D. Menifee at 213-486-6860. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.