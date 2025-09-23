Assault suspect linked to murder; Tempe woman badly beaten | Nightly Roundup

article
From a sexual assault suspect in Phoenix being linked to a 2024 murder, to a man in Tempe being arrested for the alleged "vicious" attack on a woman, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Sexual assault suspect linked to woman's murder in Phoenix alley, police say
A man who was recently arrested for a violent sexual assault that happened in an alley near 46th and Oak Streets has now been linked to a murder that happened over a year ago in the same location, police said.
2. Woman 'beaten beyond recognition' in Tempe, officials say
A man in Tempe has been arrested for a "vicious" attack on a woman in his apartment that left her "beyond recognition."
3. 8-year-old brought loaded gun to San Tan Valley elementary school: sheriff
Authorities say a third grader brought a loaded 9mm handgun to Copper Basin K-8 on Monday. The weapon was secured by school staff and no threats were made.
4. Families of women killed by suspected drunk driver speak out
Two women, an Uber driver and her passenger, died in a fiery car crash in Gilbert on Sept. 19 after a suspected drunk driver slammed into their car.
5. Pornhub to block Arizona access due to new age verification law
Pornhub, one of the world's largest adult content websites, is blocking access for users in Arizona. This comes as a new state law, House Bill 2112, takes effect Sept. 26. Arizona is now among two dozen states with similar age verification legislation.