Assault suspect linked to murder; Tempe woman badly beaten | Nightly Roundup

From a sexual assault suspect in Phoenix being linked to a 2024 murder, to a man in Tempe being arrested for the alleged "vicious" attack on a woman, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Sexual assault suspect linked to woman's murder in Phoenix alley, police say

2. Woman 'beaten beyond recognition' in Tempe, officials say

3. 8-year-old brought loaded gun to San Tan Valley elementary school: sheriff

4. Families of women killed by suspected drunk driver speak out

5. Pornhub to block Arizona access due to new age verification law