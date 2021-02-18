Assistant chief for Gilbert Police Department resigns following misconduct investigation

Gilbert Police Department says its assistant police chief resigned in Dec. 2020 following an active investigation into misconduct.

The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board also confirmed that Assistant Police Chief Jeffrey Thompson voluntarily relinquished his peace officer certification.

Mike Orose with AZPOST confirmed they received a termination report from Gilbert Police Department that was marked with misconduct. AZPOST requested a copy of the investigation when it's completed.

Thompson retired from the Mesa Police Department in Dec. of 2017 and joined Gilbert's department as the assistant chief in Jan. of 2018.

No further details were provided. This is an ongoing investigation.