ASU student sexually assaulted after meeting suspect online, police say

Arizona State University police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened on campus after the victim met the suspect through social media.

According to ASU police, the assault happened within the last two weeks but wasn't reported until Thursday night. Police say the female student met the suspect on social media and after gaining her trust, the suspect sexually assaulted her in her room at one of the Tempe campus' residence halls.

The suspect is described as a 19-year-old Hispanic man who is about 5'9" and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

ASU police are reminding students that criminals may use social media to target potential victims and the ASU Police Crime Prevention Unit offers students, faculty and staff more than 50 free personal safety training courses.

Students can visit ASU Sexual Violence Prevention and Response for more information.