ATF’s National Response Team arrives in Kenosha to assist investigating arson cases

Federal officials are seeking to speak to persons of interest who could advance the arson investigations of over 20 businesses and approximately 12 government-owned vehicles that were set ablaze between Aug. 24 and 25 in Kenosha.

City vehicles set on fire in Kenosha

The agencies involved in this operation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Milwaukee Field Office, the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha Fire Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the specialized National Response Team (NRT) of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with Special Agents from the Chicago Field Division of ATF, arrived in Kenosha Tuesday at the request of local authorities.

The NRT was developed to bring its expertise to local, state and federal investigators in meeting the challenges faced at the scenes of significant explosions and fire incidents at no cost to the state or locals. The NRT consists of three teams organized geographically to cover the United States and can respond within 24 hours to assist law enforcement/fire service personnel in on-site arson investigations.

The teams are each composed of veteran special agents who have post-blast and fire origin-and-cause expertise, forensic chemists, explosives enforcement officers, fire protection engineers, accelerant detection canines, explosives detection canines, intelligence support, computer forensic support, and audit support. The teams work alongside local officers in reconstructing the scene, identifying the origin of the fire, conducting interviews, and sifting through debris to obtain evidence related to the fire.

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of these individuals, or if you have additional pictures or videos, please contact Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203, Kenosha CrimeStoppers at 262-656-7333, or ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (1-800) 283-8477. You may also email information to ATFTips@atf.gov. In addition, you may also submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com on the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple Apps Store.



