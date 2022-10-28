Attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband raises questions over dangers political leaders face

On Oct. 28, a violent incident that left the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband injured highlighted the dangers of political leaders and their families face everyday, while the leaders are in office.

Violent incident left Paul Pelosi with serious injuries

According to Associated Press sources, the intruder, since identified by police as 42-year-old David DePape, shouted "Where is Nancy?" before the assault. The Associated Press reported the San Francisco home was specifically targeted, according to people familiar with the matter.

When officers arrived at the Pelosi's Pacific Heights home just before 2:30 a.m., they found DePape and Pelosi's husband, Paul, struggling over a single hammer. Officers instructed for both DePape and Pelosi to let go of the weapon, but DePape ended up pulling the hammer away from Pelosi, and attacked the 82-year-old man with it.

"Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and "serious injuries to his right arm and hands," according to Drew Hammill, spokesman for the House speaker.

As for DePape, authorities have found a manifesto on social media involving conspiracy theories on coronavirus and anti-government beliefs, sources told FOX 10 sister station KTVU in San Francisco.

The circumstances of the attack, however, remain unclear.

Former political leaders, analysts speak out

It probably goes without saying, but the act of breaking into any person's homes and attacking them is unacceptable and criminal, regardless of whether or not a person agrees with that person's political position.

In Arizona, former political leaders talked about the violent incident.

"This is uncalled for," said former Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard. "It’s certainly not the price that you pay for being involved in public life, by this kind of violence."

Goddard, who also served as Phoenix mayor, said he has had threats in the past.

"Sometimes, I’ve had some vigorous conversations on the front porch with people who strongly disagree with me, but it never went to violence," said Goddard. :I was encouraged to wear a bulletproof vest, but it’s an unfortunate part of political discussion."

"This kind of thing, of taking the law into your own hands and attacking somebody because you disagree with them on something is just unacceptable," said former Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe.

Like Goddard, Kolbe said he has had encounters as well, but nothing as serious as this.

"We had town halls where we had to have security because we had threats that were given to us, but it's gotten progressively worse, I think, in the years since that time because the country has become so much more polarized," said Kolbe.

As stated above, the circumstances of the attack are unclear. However, threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high with the midterm election less than two weeks away. Political experts say something needs to change.

"If the new normal is people with a bullhorn in front of your house, or something as bad as attacking a family member, then who wants to be in office? Who wants to put up with that?" said Stan Barnes.

Barnes said the need for extra security may go from recommended to required, and it may even deter people from jumping into the political game altogether.

"The times we are living in: the people are unhappy on the left and on the right, and we’ve lost a lot of faith in a lot of important institutions, and that gets facilitated by social media," said Barnes. "If you cast a net wide enough, you are going to find someone who doesn’t have all their marbles, and does something they should not do."