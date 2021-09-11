ATV roll-over crash traps boy underwater in the Salt River – he's now in critical condition

A 10-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after an ATV crash ended up eight feet deep in the Salt River, the Phoenix Fire Department said on Saturday night.

The roll-over crash happened near 71st Avenue and Roeser Road.

Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire says when rescue crews arrived, the family told them that the boy was trapped inside the Razor, an off-road vehicle, that was still underwater in the Salt River.

"Tactical rescue teams were able to quickly make their way down to the river bottom and extricate the trapped patient," Gammage said.

No further information is available.

