Authorities identify men who died in boat crash along Colorado River

By Associated Press
Mohave County
FOX 10 Phoenix
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - Mohave County Sheriff’s officials on Monday released the names of two California men who died after a boating accident in western Arizona at the mouth of the Colorado River.

Multiple agencies near the Arizona-California border responded to reports of two boats colliding late Friday near Lake Havasu City.

Divers pulled two men out of the water who had suffered severe injuries and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials identified the victims as 51-year-old Jim Lee Dolson of Northridge and 40-year-old Shawn Corey Fasulkey of Canyon Country.

They say a third man remains hospitalized in Nevada in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released yet, but sheriff’s officials say he’s a 51-year-old resident of Arletta, California.

Sheriff’s investigators said the three men were in a 21-foot boat that collided with a 42-foot boat as the two vessels were travelling southbound on the river.

They said the operator of the 42-foot boat submitted a blood sample and there were no signs of impairment.

Toxicology results of the three men on the smaller boat still are pending.

