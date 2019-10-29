Authorities searching for Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief who went hiking in Mazatzal Wilderness

article

The Gila County Sheriff's Office has launched a search and rescue operation for the Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief who went hiking in the Mazatzal Wilderness.

GCSO received a call about Gary Morrison, 73, Tuesday morning. He was reported overdue from his hike on the Arizona Trail from Sunflower to the Doll Baby Ranch.

Morrison is the Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief and a member of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Ranger Helicopter was called to assist in the search. Crews were unable to locate Morrison on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd says search operations will continue into Tuesday night and Wednesday. He would also like to thank everyone involved in the search.

This is a developing story. Stay here for updates.