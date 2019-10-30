Fire chief missing on Arizona Trail hike has been found

A search in east-central Arizona for a fire chief who himself is a member of a search and rescue unit has ended.

Fire officials confirm Gary Morris saw the search helicopter, and was finally able to get cell service and texted the Gila County Sheriff's Office. He is said to be in good condition.

Gary Morris (file) (Pine-Strawberry Fire District)

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says the search for 73-year-old Morris began Tuesday after he was reported overdue from hiking the Arizona Trail from Sunflower to the Doll Baby Ranch in the Mazatzal Wilderness southwest of Payson.

Morris is fire chief for the Pine-Strawberry Fire District and a member of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Morris was reported missing after he was overdue in calling for a ride after the scheduled completion of a four-day 51-mile solo hike.

