Autonomous shuttle coming to Peoria as part of 60-day pilot program

This morning, we took Robo-Ride -- Peoria's first driverless shuttle bus -- for a spin.

"This is getting cars off the road, reducing traffic congestion, addressing limited parking issues that many communities are facing," said Joe Moye, CEO of Beep.

In an effort to make Peoria more eco-friendly, the fully electric, autonomous shuttle seats up to 10 people.

(Carmen Blackwell)

The city is testing its pilot program in the heart of the popular P-83 entertainment district, where the shuttle will make four stops -- starting at Huntington University to Paradise Lane.

"We've got the Padres and the Mariners right across the street and while we don't go directly into that because we don't want to get into a traffic jam, it's the perfect complement to your spring training experience," Kevin Burke said.

During the 60-day pilot program, the city hopes to get feedback from the community.

"If we can learn how that interaction and how that technology works, then plan for what's the next step -- how do we integrate this into our overall transit package of services?" Burke said.

The shuttle will be free and open to the public starting Saturday, February 22. Robo-Ride will run every day from 12 - 6 p.m.

No reservations, prescreening, or waivers are needed.