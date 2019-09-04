Autopsy released on woman found dead in passenger seat of car

The autopsy report has been released for the woman whose husband was arrested after her body was found in the passenger seat of a car along Interstate 10 in Eloy.

The medical examiner's office says 74-year-old Linda Puckett died from plaque buildup related to heart disease. There were also signs of mild blunt-force trauma at or near the time of her death, but those injuries could have been from the body being moved.

The final conclusion of the report says the manner of death is "undetermined."

Puckett, who is at the Pinal County Jail, told police his wife was dead when he woke up in an El Paso hotel, so he put her body on a luggage cart, loaded her in the car, and continued on the trip to California.

Authorities in El Paso are not pursuing charges, so Puckett, 70, could face charges in Arizona of concealing a dead body, which is a felony.

"Somewhat kind of relieved," said Mari Davis. "He didn't kill her, but I feel he should have gotten help for her."

Davis was the employee who alerted police when Puckett pulled up to her drive-thru window on the morning of May 13.

"I still remember to this day what he ordered," said Davis, who no longer works at the restaurant. She said she was traumatized by what she saw. She told Eloy police Puckett was in his underwear and his wife was obviously dead, face down on the passenger's side floorboard with her legs in the air.

Davis said even if Puckett isn't responsible for her death, he should be punished in some way.

"For the simple fact the way he had her body," said Davis. "I don't think even though you're passed away, he should have thrown her body there like she was nobody."

Puckett is due in court on October 11 on charges of body concealment.