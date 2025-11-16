Avondale teen accused of killing ex-girlfriend, trying to kill her mother

The Brief An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Avondale, accused of murdering his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, Rhiana Kemplin, who was shot while in her bed. The suspect, Emilio Rivera, allegedly shot Kemplin and then attempted to shoot her mother, but the gun reportedly misfired twice. Police say ballistics testing matched a firearm found at Rivera's home to the gun used in the crime; he faces a charge of first-degree murder.



An 18-year-old is in custody, accused of killing a 17-year-old girl who was shot to death in her own bed this week in Avondale.

What we know:

Avondale police arrested 18-year-old Emilio Rivera on Nov. 14 in connection with the murder of Rhiana Kemplin. Authorities said Rivera was her ex-boyfriend, and court documents reveal that he allegedly tried to shoot her mother as well.

The backstory:

It has been one week since Kemplin was shot and killed while in bed inside her apartment near Rancho Santa Fe Boulevard and McDowell Road. Avondale police now say her ex-boyfriend, Rivera, pulled the trigger.

During his initial court appearance, the judge outlined the charges: "Mr. Rivera, you are here this afternoon because you were arrested on charges of murder in the first degree."

Dig deeper:

But court documents claim Rivera was targeting more than just Kemplin. Her mother told police that the suspect pointed a gun at her as well, pulling the trigger twice. She said she heard a "clicking" sound each time, as if the gun misfired or was out of bullets. When the suspect, who she believed to be Rivera, ran away, she called 911 and found her daughter shot to death.

"This was a domestic violence offense," a court official stated. "Mr. Rivera allegedly broke into the victim's home in the middle of the night and shot her in the head. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her hand, which is consistent with a defensive wound."

What they're saying:

Neighbors reported waking up to gunshots and screaming.

"There was police tape, caution... all over the parking lot... police all over the place," said one neighbor.

When police located Rivera, they said he admitted to being in Kemplin's room that night, claiming the pair argued when he found evidence she had been cheating on him. He said he left and came back to her complex multiple times to slash the tires of surrounding cars to prevent Kemplin from seeing other men.

He denied shooting Kemplin, but police matched a gun found in his mother’s home to the one used in the crime.

"There was a ballistics match to a firearm that was found in Mr. Rivera's home," an official confirmed.

Police arrested Rivera Friday night. Friends and family are mourning the loss of a teen they describe as a bright light in the world.

"She didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve it," said one friend.

What's next:

Rivera is being held on a $1 million cash bond. His next court date is on Nov. 20.

Kemplin's family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

