AZ man accused of killing his wife; ice cream recall issued | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From what a Surprise man is accused of doing that landed him behind bars to why some ice creams are being recalled, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 16, 2025.
1. Shocking case out of the Northwest Valley
Prosecutors say 56-year-old Brandon Gregory beat Alison Gregory to death with a baseball bat before fleeing to Mohave County where he was arrested.
2. Check your freezer: ice cream recall issued
The ice cream was distributed from 103 centers across the United States.
3. Firefighter touts his long bicycle commute to work
A Fountain Hills firefighter takes his bike to work, trekking 125 miles round trip from his home in Queen Creek.
4. Trump Administration loses case at Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the Trump administration to resume deporting Venezuelans under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.
5. Man to spend the rest of his life in prison for deaths of 2 teens
Prosecutors say a man will spend the rest of his life behind bars in Arizona in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old girl . The murders happened about two years ago in Casa Grande.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
A sunny and warm Friday in Phoenix with a high in the 90s.