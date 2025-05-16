Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
7
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

AZ man accused of killing his wife; ice cream recall issued | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 16, 2025 6:49pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From what a Surprise man is accused of doing that landed him behind bars to why some ice creams are being recalled, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 16, 2025.

1. Shocking case out of the Northwest Valley

Featured

Arizona man allegedly beat estranged wife to death with baseball bat
article

Arizona man allegedly beat estranged wife to death with baseball bat

Prosecutors say 56-year-old Brandon Gregory beat Alison Gregory to death with a baseball bat before fleeing to Mohave County where he was arrested.

2. Check your freezer: ice cream recall issued

Featured

Ice cream recall issued due to potential plastic contamination
article

Ice cream recall issued due to potential plastic contamination

The ice cream was distributed from 103 centers across the United States.

3. Firefighter touts his long bicycle commute to work

Featured

Firefighter Andy Huxtable says his 125-mile bicycle commute to work fits with his healthy lifestyle
article

Firefighter Andy Huxtable says his 125-mile bicycle commute to work fits with his healthy lifestyle

A Fountain Hills firefighter takes his bike to work, trekking 125 miles round trip from his home in Queen Creek.

4. Trump Administration loses case at Supreme Court

Featured

Supreme Court rejects Trump's Alien Enemies Act deportations
article

Supreme Court rejects Trump's Alien Enemies Act deportations

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the Trump administration to resume deporting Venezuelans under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

5. Man to spend the rest of his life in prison for deaths of 2 teens

Featured

Man given consecutive life sentences for killing 2 teens in Casa Grande
article

Man given consecutive life sentences for killing 2 teens in Casa Grande

Prosecutors say a man will spend the rest of his life behind bars in Arizona in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old girl . The murders happened about two years ago in Casa Grande.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Sunny and warm Friday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Sunny and warm Friday in Phoenix

A sunny and warm Friday in Phoenix with a high in the 90s.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews