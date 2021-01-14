AZDHS: Over 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the state

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say the state is vaccinating more and more people against COVID-19.

In a statement released on Jan. 14, AZDHS officials say the state has administered a total of 217,716 COVID-19 vaccine doses to 186,779 Arizonans, which includes 21,612 people who have received both doses.

"With 602,625 vaccine doses ordered so far in Arizona, that means 36% of the state’s allocation to date has been administered," read a portion of the statement.

In the same statement, officials say the vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which opened on Jan. 11, has administered about 16,200 doses as of the afternoon of Jan. 14.

Earlier on Jan. 14, state officials say a vaccination site will be launched in the East Valley on Feb. 1 to further expand appointment availability. Meanwhile, people can register for appointments at a new vaccination location at the Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Jan. 19.

