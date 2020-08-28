AZDHS releases guidelines for nursing homes to welcome back visitors as early as Sept. 1

Soon nursing homes and living facilities will be able to welcome guests for in-person visits, but there will be guidelines to follow and you have to test negative for COVID-19.

"Visits can happen as early as next week."

Dana Marie Kennedy, the state director of AARP, is one of the long-term care task force members appointed by Governor Doug Ducey to come up with guidelines on how to reopen nursing homes and living facilities safely.

Visitors may be able to see their loved ones as early as September 1. AZDHS gave the go-ahead on Friday Aug. 28 to allow in-person visits with guidelines in place.

Facilities have until Sept. 4 to come up with a plan, but some may be ready sooner.

"We had to find a solution and that means having families go through the burden of getting a test," Kennedy said.

In order to see a loved one, visitors will need to get a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the visit and they'll be required to wear a face mask and ensure social distancing guidelines. Visitors will also need to sign a document saying they had isolated themselves between the time they were tested and their visit.

You still won't be able to hug your loved one, but you'll be able to see them in-person.

"I just want to preface this and say this is not perfect, but the world we are living in is not perfect," Kennedy said.

Task force members say if a loved one lives in a private residence or assisted living facility and a visitor is cleared, they will get to visit in their family member's room for 15 minutes.

After that time is up, they will need to spend the rest of the visit in a communal space. But they also say if you want to do continual visits, you will be required to get a test every time.

"The most you'd really be able to see your loved one is once a week and that means you are going and getting tested every single week."

It has been 24 weeks since many family members have been able to see their loved ones in person, and the task force says it is time for them to be reunited.

Task force members are recommending for anyone who needs a test for a visit to do their research on a test site to make sure you can get that result back within the 48-hour time window.

Arizona Department of Health Guidelines can be found here.