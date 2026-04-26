Seen on TV: April 26
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Sunday, April 26, 2026
Wish Tree Earth Day Event
- April 26, 10 a.m.
- Liberty Wildlife
- 2600 E. Elwood St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85040
- 480-998-5550
- https://libertywildlife.org
Sit, Stay, Read Program
- Phoenix Public Library
- Locations: https://www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org
Skatin' for Leighton
- April 26, 11 a.m.
- Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
- 7555 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- Benefits youth female hockey in Arizona
- https://www.arizonakachinas.com
Phoenix Children's Foundation
Team Taylor Fun Run
- April 26, 8 a.m.
- Arcadia Canal
- (Arcadia Drive & Indian School Rd.)
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- Benefits Phoenix Children's Home Safety & Safe Sleep Program
- https://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org
Fundraiser for Dalton
- April 30
- Valley Pei Wei locations (excluding airport, mall & college campus)
- Portion of Honey Seared Chicken sales will benefit Dalton and his family
- https://www.facebook.com/reel/949401694719473