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Seen on TV: April 26

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Published  April 26, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Wish Tree Earth Day Event

Sit, Stay, Read Program

Skatin' for Leighton

  • April 26, 11 a.m.
  • Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
  • 7555 N. Pima Rd.
  • Scottsdale, AZ 85258
  • Benefits youth female hockey in Arizona
  • https://www.arizonakachinas.com

Phoenix Children's Foundation

Team Taylor Fun Run

Fundraiser for Dalton

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoNewsArizona