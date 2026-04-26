Seen on TV: April 26

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Sunday, April 26, 2026

Wish Tree Earth Day Event

April 26, 10 a.m.

Liberty Wildlife

2600 E. Elwood St.

Phoenix, AZ 85040

480-998-5550

https://libertywildlife.org

Sit, Stay, Read Program

Phoenix Public Library

Locations: https://www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org

Skatin' for Leighton

April 26, 11 a.m.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Benefits youth female hockey in Arizona

https://www.arizonakachinas.com

Phoenix Children's Foundation

Team Taylor Fun Run

April 26, 8 a.m.

Arcadia Canal

(Arcadia Drive & Indian School Rd.)

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Benefits Phoenix Children's Home Safety & Safe Sleep Program

https://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org

Fundraiser for Dalton

April 30

Valley Pei Wei locations (excluding airport, mall & college campus)

Portion of Honey Seared Chicken sales will benefit Dalton and his family

https://www.facebook.com/reel/949401694719473

Live-streamed video