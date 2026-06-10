Pedestrian in Phoenix hospitalized after getting hit by car
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital following a crash that happened early on June 10.
What we know:
Per a statement, officers responded at around 4:30 a.m. to the area of 64th Drive and Indian School Road.
"The pedestrian was crossing the street southbound midblock when they were struck by a vehicle," read a portion of the statement. "They were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries."
Dig deeper:
Police say the driver allegedly involved remained on scene, and showed no signs of impairment.
What we don't know:
Investigators did not identify the driver allegedly involved, nor did they identify the victim.
What's next:
Phoenix Police say an investigation is ongoing.
Area where the crash happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.