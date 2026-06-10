Pedestrian in Phoenix hospitalized after getting hit by car

The Brief A pedestrian has been hospitalized following a crash in Phoenix. The crash happened near 64th Drive and Indian School Road Investigators say the driver allegedly involved showed no signs of impairment.



Phoenix Police say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital following a crash that happened early on June 10.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded at around 4:30 a.m. to the area of 64th Drive and Indian School Road.

"The pedestrian was crossing the street southbound midblock when they were struck by a vehicle," read a portion of the statement. "They were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries."

Dig deeper:

Police say the driver allegedly involved remained on scene, and showed no signs of impairment.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not identify the driver allegedly involved, nor did they identify the victim.

What's next:

Phoenix Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Area where the crash happened