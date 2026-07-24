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Pedestrian killed in early morning Phoenix crash

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published July 24, 2026 9:30 PM MST
Published July 24, 2026 9:30 PM MST
article

Phoenix Police responded after a man was struck and killed by a car near 16th Street and McDowell Road on July 24, 2026.

The Brief

    • A man died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle near 16th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix.
    • Detectives determined the unidentified pedestrian was crossing mid-block outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe.
    • The driver stayed on the scene, and police stated that neither speed nor impairment appear to have played a role in the crash.

PHOENIX - A man was killed after being struck by a car in Phoenix early Friday morning, the police department said.

What we know:

The July 24 car versus pedestrian crash happened around 4:45 a.m. near 16th Street and McDowell Road.

"Officers arrived and found the adult male in extremely critical condition. The Phoenix Fire Department responded and began life-saving measures however due to the extent of injuries the man was pronounced deceased on scene," said Jon Hansen of the Phoenix Police Department.

Detectives determined the pedestrian, who hasn't been identified, was crossing mid-block, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by the car.

The driver, who was in a 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe, stayed at the scene. Police said there were no signs of impairment, and speed isn't believed to have played a factor in the crash.

What we don't know:

The man who was killed was not identified.

Map of the area where the incident happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

PhoenixNews