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Seen on TV: June 10

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated June 10, 2026 8:20 AM MST Published June 10, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Perry's Steak House & Grille

The Meadows

Tempe Time Machine at the Tempe History Museum

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews