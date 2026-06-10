Seen on TV: June 10
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Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Perry's Steak House & Grille
- 1865 S. Santan Village Pkwy
- Gilbert, AZ 85295
- https://perryssteakhouse.com/
The Meadows
Tempe Time Machine at the Tempe History Museum
- 809 E. Southern Ave.
- Tempe, Arizona 85282
- https://www.tempe.gov/government/community-services/tempe-history-museum/tempe-time-machine#ad-image-0