Seen on TV: June 10

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Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Perry's Steak House & Grille

1865 S. Santan Village Pkwy

Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://perryssteakhouse.com/

The Meadows

Tempe Time Machine at the Tempe History Museum

809 E. Southern Ave.

Tempe, Arizona 85282

https://www.tempe.gov/government/community-services/tempe-history-museum/tempe-time-machine#ad-image-0

Live-streamed video