Witnesses say red light runner caused deadly 7-car crash in Phoenix

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Several cars were involved in a crash on June 9, 2026, near Indian School Road and 27th Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Brief Seven vehicles were involved in a fatal crash just before noon Tuesday in Phoenix. A man died after being transported to the hospital, and two others are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Phoenix police are investigating whether a man detained at the scene was impaired.



A man was killed and two others were hurt in a Phoenix crash Tuesday morning, the police department said.

What we know:

The June 9 seven-car crash happened just before 11:45 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they located one adult male who was in critical condition. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Two other adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police said.

Video from the scene showed a man being detained by officers. Phoenix police said they are investigating whether that person was impaired and whether that played a role in the crash. Multiple witnesses believe someone ran a red light, but Phoenix police are still investigating the cause.

Dig deeper:

We're learning more about what happened before, and after, the crash.

One of the victims taken to the hospital was a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk when the crash happened, and a witness tried to give the deceased victim CPR before he died.

"They just hit us. We got a green light, we went through, and then somebody just ran the red light and hit three of the cars," a witness named Eric said.

"He ran a red light, he hit a bunch of other vehicles, I slammed on my brakes luckily and avoided it. I had to render medical attention to a gentleman that did not end up making it at the scene," a witness named Carl said.

Phoenix police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez urged drivers to exercise caution on the road.

"I ask our community to please slow down. Please be aware of the lights. Please be aware of pedestrians possibly trying to cross and make it. The responsibility lies with all of us in order to make our community safe," Fernandez said. "We have to be responsible when we're behind the wheel, whether that's making sure we're sober, making sure that we're slowing down and obeying the speed limits. But there's a responsibility, and driving is a privilege."

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

What's next:

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Map of the area where the crash happened