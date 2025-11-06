Azura Veterans Coalition: Navy veteran turns pain into mission to help others | Care Force

The Brief The Azura Veterans Coalition, led by U.S. Navy veteran and Executive Director Nicole Pogue, offers comprehensive, trauma-informed care—including housing and mental health support—to fellow veterans who often struggle to find the help they need. Pogue, who uses her own experience with isolation and struggle to build trust with those she serves, also hosts a podcast every Wednesday on YouTube to share veterans' stories and raise awareness about the coalition's mission.



While numerous resources exist for military veterans, many struggle to find the specific help they need. That is where the Azura Veterans Coalition steps in, offering comprehensive care in one place.

What they're saying:

U.S. Navy veteran Nicole Pogue is leading the charge as the organization's Executive Director.

Pogue hosts a streaming show to share veterans' stories and spread awareness about the coalition's mission. The show airs every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and can be found on YouTube @AzuraVets.

Pogue, speaking from her own experience, emphasizes the importance of trust and a safe environment.

"When they come in, we provide a safe place. We listen. We are veterans helping veterans," Pogue said. "We’ve walked the walk that they have, so through lived experience we can have that conversation and they can trust us. So when they walk in, they can drop their shoulders, because mine were permanently in my ears when I was struggling."

Dig deeper:

Pogue recalled feeling isolated, turning to "vices like alcohol and drugs" until she reached a breaking point.

"I kept running and running and running, or I was on the streets, or I was using those close nearby vices like alcohol and drugs," Pogue said. "Until I couldn’t handle it anymore, and I tried to take my life. And that was the most painful place for me."

Pogue has since channeled her pain into a mission to help other veterans realize they deserve assistance, often the biggest hurdle.

‘To be of service is the ultimate gift in the world’

"Through a trauma-informed approach, we have the conversation with them that gets them to say, ‘OK, I do deserve this. It’s time now to receive what is due to me,’" she said.

The Azura Veterans Coalition connects veterans to necessary tools, including housing, job placement and mental health support. Pogue notes the organization sees real change, with veterans often returning to serve as ambassadors.

"Helping a person today is my ‘why’ because it helps me, and that’s what it is," Pogue said. "To be of service is the ultimate gift in the world."