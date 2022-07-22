Baby found abandoned in Mesa, investigation underway
MESA, Ariz. - A baby has been taken to a hospital for observation after being found abandoned in Mesa.
Mesa Police say the newborn was found on July 22 at a home near McKellips and Recker Roads.
Investigators are looking at nearby surveillance video in hopes of identifying the person who left the baby alone.
No further details were released.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
