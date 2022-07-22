Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Baby found abandoned in Mesa, investigation underway

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1:29PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - A baby has been taken to a hospital for observation after being found abandoned in Mesa.

Mesa Police say the newborn was found on July 22 at a home near McKellips and Recker Roads.

Investigators are looking at nearby surveillance video in hopes of identifying the person who left the baby alone.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

mesa abandoned baby skyfox

Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found abandoned on July 22 in Mesa near Recker and McKellips Roads.