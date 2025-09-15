Baby girl arrives on I-10 in Buckeye with firefighters' help

The Brief A couple on their way to the hospital unexpectedly welcomed their second child on the side of I-10 in Buckeye after the mother went into rapid labor. Buckeye firefighters arrived just in time to assist with the birth, helping to deliver the baby safely before the family went to the hospital.



A baby girl made a surprising entrance into the world on the side of I-10 in Buckeye, not in a hospital room.

Just one week later, the mother and baby are healthy and grateful for the Buckeye firefighters who arrived just in time.

The backstory:

Keyani Perez and her husband, Zaid Gallardo, were on their way to the hospital when their baby girl, Soliana Nayeli, had other plans. As they hit the Verrado Way on-ramp, Perez knew it was time.

Gallardo pulled over and called 911.

"It was just very fast … and honestly, it was kind of a blur. But I am so grateful for it," Perez said.

On the morning of Sept. 8, the couple welcomed their second child. Her birth story is one they will be telling for years.

"He was just telling me to breathe. And I was trying to be calm and just work through the pain. I knew she was going to come fast because I was already having the urge to push," Perez said.

With traffic at a standstill and no time to spare, Gallardo pulled over. Moments later, Buckeye firefighters arrived on the scene just in time to help bring Soliana into the world.

Keyani Perez holding baby girl Soliana Nayeli

What they're saying:

"When we arrived on scene, she was in active labor," said Connor Spire, a firefighter and paramedic.

"The water had broken and basically went right to work," said Matthew Barajas, a firefighter and paramedic. "Dad was able to come in. He was able to cut the cord, which was a really intimate moment for that family, which is nice. Baby and mom were good. They had no complications."

"A very good way to start the day is to assist life into this world," said Capt. Aaron Stone.

Soliana Nayeli was born at 38 weeks and 2 days.

"Everything went perfect, thankfully," Perez said. "She is 6 pounds and nine ounces and 19 inches long, and she's perfect."

A moment of chaos turned into a memory this family and the first responders will carry forever.