Baby killed in off-road crash; more charges coming in Mercedes Vega murder case l Morning News Brief

From a boy who died in an Arizona off-road crash to more charges being submitted in the murder case of Mercedes Vega, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 26.

1. Boy's grandfather arrested

2. Two more suspects facing charges

3. Adult's body found in Valley canal

4. Fortnite players getting a refund

5. ‘Liver King’ arrested

