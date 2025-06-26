Expand / Collapse search

Baby killed in off-road crash; more charges coming in Mercedes Vega murder case l Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 26, 2025 10:06am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

From a boy who died in an Arizona off-road crash to more charges being submitted in the murder case of Mercedes Vega, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 26.

1. Boy's grandfather arrested

Featured

Baby killed in off-road crash near Sedona; his grandpa is accused of manslaughter
article

Baby killed in off-road crash near Sedona; his grandpa is accused of manslaughter

A 19-month-old boy died June 22 after being ejected in an off-road vehicle crash near Sedona. Coconino County authorities say his grandfather, Miguel Pacheco, who was driving, faces DUI and manslaughter charges.

2. Two more suspects facing charges

Featured

Mercedes Vega murder: 2 more men to be charged, MCSO says
article

Mercedes Vega murder: 2 more men to be charged, MCSO says

Two more men are facing charges in the brutal murder of Mercedes Vega, FOX 10 has learned.

3. Adult's body found in Valley canal

Featured

Body found in west Phoenix canal; recovery operation underway
article

Body found in west Phoenix canal; recovery operation underway

Firefighters say an adult's body was found on Thursday morning in a canal near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road. The victim hasn't been identified.

4. Fortnite players getting a refund

Featured

Fortnite players to receive refunds—here’s how to submit a claim
article

Fortnite players to receive refunds—here’s how to submit a claim

The Federal Trade Commission has begun issuing $126 million in refunds to Fortnite players who were charged for unwanted in-game purchases.

5. ‘Liver King’ arrested

Featured

'Liver King' arrested in Austin after allegedly threatening Joe Rogan
article

'Liver King' arrested in Austin after allegedly threatening Joe Rogan

Social media influencer Brian Johnson, who is better known as "Liver King" online, was arrested in Austin on Tuesday after posting threatening messages directed towards podcaster Joe Rogan.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures climbing in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures climbing in Phoenix

The gradual rise in temperatures continues today in the Valley, where we'll see a high near 106°F.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews