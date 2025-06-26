Baby killed in off-road crash; more charges coming in Mercedes Vega murder case l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, June 26, 2025.
From a boy who died in an Arizona off-road crash to more charges being submitted in the murder case of Mercedes Vega, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 26.
1. Boy's grandfather arrested
A 19-month-old boy died June 22 after being ejected in an off-road vehicle crash near Sedona. Coconino County authorities say his grandfather, Miguel Pacheco, who was driving, faces DUI and manslaughter charges.
2. Two more suspects facing charges
Two more men are facing charges in the brutal murder of Mercedes Vega, FOX 10 has learned.
3. Adult's body found in Valley canal
Firefighters say an adult's body was found on Thursday morning in a canal near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road. The victim hasn't been identified.
4. Fortnite players getting a refund
The Federal Trade Commission has begun issuing $126 million in refunds to Fortnite players who were charged for unwanted in-game purchases.
5. ‘Liver King’ arrested
Social media influencer Brian Johnson, who is better known as "Liver King" online, was arrested in Austin on Tuesday after posting threatening messages directed towards podcaster Joe Rogan.
Today's weather
The gradual rise in temperatures continues today in the Valley, where we'll see a high near 106°F.