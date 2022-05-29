Expand / Collapse search
Barclays Center active shooter false alarm causes panic, several injured

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Updated 10:31AM
Reports of shooter sparks panic at Barclays Center

False reports of an active shooter sparked panic after a boxing match at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday. Credit: Ryan Songalia/@ryansongalia via Storyful

NEW YORK - Several people were injured when a loud noise caused false reports of an active shooter near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, causing a stampede.

According to police, at around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, the NYPD received a call for shots fired at the Barclays Center, just after the Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero boxing match as crowds were leaving the arena.

A loud noise was heard, spooking some in the crowd into believing an active shooter was on the scene and sending dozens of people running back into the building. 

Police say they are not sure what the noise was, but as a result of the running crowd, 10 people suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

According to the New York Post, the commotion was caused by a fight that some mistook for a shooting. 

"I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running," Tennis star Naomi Osaka tweeted. "Then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so (expletive) petrified man."

In a tweet Sunday morning, the NYPD said that after an investigation, they determined that no shots were fired at the Barclays Center. 

The scare at the Barclays Center follows a series of mass shootings across the U.S. that has left people on edge. 