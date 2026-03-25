Seen on TV: March 25

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Velvet Taco

12646 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 105

Phoenix, AZ 85032

VelvetTaco.com

Friendly Pines Camp

933 E. Friendly Pines Rd.

Prescott, AZ 86303

friendlypines.com

Jersey Mike's 16th Annual Month of Giving for Special Olympics

Rosé Disco Wine Fest & Disco

March 28

1-7 p.m.

Tempe Beach Park

80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

Tempe, AZ 85281

www.rosedisco.com/tempe

Live-streamed video