Seen on TV: March 25
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Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Velvet Taco
- 12646 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 105
- Phoenix, AZ 85032
- VelvetTaco.com
Friendly Pines Camp
- 933 E. Friendly Pines Rd.
- Prescott, AZ 86303
- friendlypines.com
Jersey Mike's 16th Annual Month of Giving for Special Olympics
Rosé Disco Wine Fest & Disco
- March 28
- 1-7 p.m.
- Tempe Beach Park
- 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- www.rosedisco.com/tempe