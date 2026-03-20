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First Atari hotel coming to Phoenix: What gamers can expect

By Eammonn Dignam
Published  March 20, 2026 7:46pm MST
Travel
FOX 10 Phoenix
Atari gaming hotel coming to Arizona

Atari gaming hotel coming to Arizona

91-room Atari hotel is coming to Phoenix, featuring holographic check-ins, an esports arena, and influencer residencies. Construction is slated for completion in 2028.

The Brief

    • A 91-room Atari-themed hotel is coming to the Roosevelt Row district in Phoenix, designed for immersive gaming experiences.
    • Features include holographic check-ins, a 2,200-capacity music venue, and facial recognition that remembers guest gaming preferences.
    • Construction is expected to pick up pace soon, with a grand opening currently targeted for late 2028.

PHOENIX - The idea of a hotel just for gaming has been in the planning stages for a long time, but now it is finally happening. The 91-room hotel will be built right here in the Valley, in the Roosevelt Row district.

Most gamers—and even most non-gamers—know the name Atari for Pong, Pac-Man or even E.T., but now, the brand name is working to become something else: a high-class hotel currently under construction for gamers to live out their digital fantasies in Phoenix.

What they're saying:

"About 80 percent of the square footage is actually public-facing, meaning it's, you know, event venue," said Jordan Taylor of Intersection Development. "It's food and beverage. It's retail. It's immersive entertainment. It's all those kinda things."

The building itself is designed to react to the culture inside. This includes holographic check-ins, facial recognition that remembers guest gaming preferences, and LED facades that pulse with the energy of a live tournament. However, it is not just for the "Pong" generation. To stay relevant for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, the hotel will feature a residency program for influencers and a 2,200-person capacity music venue.

Related

Atari Hotels proposes new plans in Downtown Phoenix after years-long delay
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Atari Hotels proposes new plans in Downtown Phoenix after years-long delay

Officials with the latest Atari Hotels project in Phoenix say they are offering members of the public a chance to own a piece of the video game-themed hotel.

"There are Pong references. There are obviously Blade Runner. There is some Tetris woven into the facade," said Zac Cohen of Intersection Development.

One of the most unique features is a fully functioning video game store where guests can "rent" consoles for their rooms, with a secret, "rated M," speakeasy hidden behind the back wall.

What's next:

The project is being developed in close coordination with Atari leadership, and there are even talks to bring original founder Nolan Bushnell on as an advisor. Construction is expected to hit its stride soon with a grand opening targeted for late 2028.

Map of the area

For more gaming interviews, download the Fox on Games podcast every Friday wherever you download podcasts.

The Source: Interviews with Jordan Taylor of Intersection Development and Zac Cohen of Intersection Development.

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