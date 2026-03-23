ASU debate cancellation sparks dialogue between TPUSA, liberal activists

The Brief A planned debate between TPUSA and "UnF*** America" at ASU was canceled on Monday after the university cited safety protocols and a lack of lead time for a safety review. Tensions shifted to an unexpected dialogue when liberal activists confronted conservative commentator Jack Posobiec at TPUSA headquarters, leading to an hour of debate and a group photo. While the debate tents were barred, both organizations remain on campus to engage with students, with a potential joint debate between the two groups now in the works.



Liberal activists stormed the headquarters of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) on Monday, following the cancellation of a scheduled debate event at Arizona State University.

What we know:

The group, known as "UnF*** America," initially blamed TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk for the cancellation. However, the university clarified that the decision was based on safety protocols rather than ideological opposition.

The confrontation turned into an unexpected moment of dialogue between the dueling campus organizations— UnF*** America and TPUSA, after it was revealed that ASU had canceled events for both groups. ASU officials stated that both organizations requested to host debate tents on March 23, but failed to provide the university with sufficient time for a safety review.

"Rather than denying the requests, ASU offered both organizations the opportunity to hold events on their preferred date in a setting that would require less extensive safety planning and preparation," the university said in a statement. "TPUSA accepted this offer and will hold an indoor event open to the ASU community. National Ground Game chose to cancel its event."

But the two groups used the confusion to engage in some healthy debate and dialogue.

What they're saying:

Liberal commentator Brian Shapiro, a talk show host with the UnF*** America tour, expressed frustration with the university’s requirements.

"I’m going to turn my hat around. I am not a Donald Trump supporter," Shapiro said. "The reason why I wore this hat was to hope that I could lure them into coming out."

UnF*** America activists showed up at TPUSA headquarters ready to angrily confront the conservative TPUSA about canceling their liberal debate event. But they didn’t expect TPUSA contributor and conservative commentator Jack Posobiec to be simultaneously live-streaming.

The backstory:

Shapiro and Posobiec have debated before. When TPUSA hosts debate booths on campuses across the country, UnF*** America brings its own booths to provide a counter-argument.

Dig deeper:

News of the ambush spiked the adrenaline of both groups, who weren’t sure what was coming next.

"You know what we expected? We expected to be kicked out of there and them to call the police," Shapiro said. "We both learned that Arizona State University is against us putting up a tent out here and debating students and Turning Point—which I think is a joke, by the way. ASU should be ashamed of itself."

At that realization, the angry confrontation quickly melted into a group photo, followed by an hour of debate, ending with handshakes all around.

"I appreciate him coming out and talking to us," Shapiro said. "And Jack agreed to debate me and have a joint debate with the Un-F*** America and Turning Point, which I think is great progress."

What's next:

The two organizations won’t have their booths out Monday night but will still be on campus inviting students to debate. There is no word on when the joint debate will be.