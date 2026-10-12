Barefoot tracks lead to missing boys; new ranking finds worst rat cities | Nightly Roundup

Barefoot 10-year-old led searchers to missing Arizona brothers; Phoenix on list of worst rat cities in the U.S.; and more - here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, October 12, 2026.

1. Boy helped crews find missing Arizona brothers

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2. Trump's diesel deal rejected by Ukraine

3. Education-related initiative on the November ballot

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4. Vehicle mileage tax ban on the November ballot

5. U.S. cities ranked on rats and mice (and Phoenix is on the list!)