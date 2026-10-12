Barefoot tracks lead to missing boys; new ranking finds worst rat cities | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - Barefoot 10-year-old led searchers to missing Arizona brothers; Phoenix on list of worst rat cities in the U.S.; and more - here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, October 12, 2026.
1. Boy helped crews find missing Arizona brothers
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Footprints left by a barefoot 10-year-old helped lead searchers and a Phoenix chopper through six miles of desert to find missing Arizona brothers safe near a casino after an eight-hour search that ended early Monday morning.
2. Trump's diesel deal rejected by Ukraine
3. Education-related initiative on the November ballot
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Arizona voters will decide at the Nov. 3 general election whether to amend the state constitution to expand restrictions on race-based programs and mandatory DEI statements in public institutions.
4. Vehicle mileage tax ban on the November ballot
5. U.S. cities ranked on rats and mice (and Phoenix is on the list!)
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A leading pest control company is breaking down the cities where rats and mice are the most out of control. Terminix ranked the top 50 cities where the company receives the most rodent-related calls, and the top-ranked city likely comes as a shock to no one.