Bars react with grace after California governor calls for shutdown

Hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked for bars, nightclubs and wineries to shut down on Sunday, Bay Area breweries responded without a whimper.

That's despite the obvious hardship these small businesses will suffer with shuttered doors and the workers who won't be picking up regular paychecks during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Avenue on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland wrote simply on its Facebook page, "Miss you already."

California Gov. Newsom calls for bars to close

The Kingfish Pub in Oakland also didn't complain.

"We’ll reopen and raise our glasses down the road, toasting to this being behind us," the pub wrote on Facebook. "In the meantime, keep well."

The Starline Social Club located on the corner of Martin Luther King and West Grand Avenue in Oakland, closed at 9 p.m. Sunday, something they've never done before.

"We take a knee for the community and cross our fingers that everyone stays ok and that we can reopen," the bar wrote on Facebook. "We agree that by taking collective action now we can help stop the spread of this virus and help protect the most vulnerable."

As for its 65 employees, the club said that if the community wants to send them tips, they can send an email to contact@starlinesocialclub.com.

Carolyn Genco, a customer drinking a cocktail near Lake Tahoe, said she hopes there’s a plan to help out bartenders and other workers who will lose paychecks during the crisis.

“I think the closures are the right thing to do. So what if I can’t go to a bar?” Genco said. “I have friends in Italy and I know what they’re dealing with over there. We’re behind the curve here, and we need to do more to take precautions.”

The president of Unite Here Local 2, which represents some bartenders and hotel workers, urged politicians not to leave workers behind.

"Businesses and the government must take seriously their responsibility to support workers who already live paycheck-to-paycheck, now face lost income, and whose access to health care is in jeopardy.” Local 2 President Anand Singh said in a statement.

Employees can file for unemployment during the outbreak as well. The govenor's order waives the one-week unpaid waiting period.

Restaurants were affected too after Newsom strongly urged them to limit hours and restrict capacitiy to half.

"Going to half capacity is really going to hurt us," Ninah Saleh, said general manager of Main Street Kitchen in Walnut Creek. "We thrive on the lunch rush."

She said she loved the idea of loyal customers banding together to buy gift cards to help them stay afloat.

"We know we're going to be back," Saleh said.

Other states have gone farther than California, ordering all schools to close. Governors in Illinois and Ohio also shut down all bars and restaurants.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took that more aggressive step hours after Newsom’s announcement.

Garcetti said until at least March 31 restaurants in the city may only offer pickup, delivery and drive-through service.

He also closed gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades, and placed a moratorium on evictions. Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

The Associated Press and KTVU's Elissa Harrington contributed to this report. Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez