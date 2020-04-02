Bashas', Food City, AJ's grocery stores opening early for first responders during COVID-19 outbreak

article

Bashas', Food City and AJ's Fine Foods supermarkets are opening 30 minutes early for first responders and hospital workers on Tuesdays and Thursdays to support those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

The new hours began on March 31, and are open to any hospital workers and first responders who arrive either in their uniform or with their work I.D. at the door.

MORE: These stores and restaurants are adjusting hours during the coronavirus pandemic

Valley stores opening early for seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak

"Thousands of Arizonans are putting in long, grueling hours and standing on the front lines of this crisis," wrote Bashas' Family of Stores CEO Edward Basha III in a statement. "Many are finding it difficult to get to stores for their own needs and the needs of their families and we hope this special access will alleviate this burden."

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

Advertisement

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Arizona COVID-19 Response: https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus