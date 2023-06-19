Expand / Collapse search
Bebe Rexha drops to knees after being hit by phone during NYC show; suspect facing felony charges

By Amanda Geffner
Published 
Updated 10:52AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

Bebe Rexha hit in the head by phone during NYC concert

Pop singer Bebe Rexha got hit in the face with a phone during her concert in NYC.

LOWER MANHATTAN - Singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone while she was performing at Pier 17 Sunday night in Lower Manhattan.

The impact caused the 33-year-old to drop to her knees, as seen in a video from a concertgoer, before crew members rushed out to help her off-stage. Rexha was escorted out to go get stitches. 

In a photo posted to her Instagram, a cut can be seen just below her eyebrow as well as bruising. 

She also showed herself with a bandage after the stitches, giving the camera a thumbs up.

FOX News Digital says representatives for Rexha did not immediately return their request for commentary about the incident.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that Rexha was "removed by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition after the incident." 

The statement also confirmed that New Jersey resident Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was arrested for felony charges.

The NYPD spokesperson said, "On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at approximately 2200 hours, police were notified of an assault that occurred at the concert space of Pier 17 located at 89 South Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct." 

There is no word yet if this will affect Rexha's upcoming shows this week which includes performances in Philadelphia and Maryland.