Beloved Paradise Valley school custodian rallied around after his home burns down

A Paradise Valley elementary school is rallying behind a valuable staff member after his home burned down over the weekend.

Not only does the staff appreciate him, but so do the students.

Sonny Moshi has been a custodian at Quail Run Elementary since 2015, creating a bond with students each year.

"He's everywhere he's needed, he's always there," Amanda Bunney, the PTO president said.

"I lost my retainer in the trash and then once I knew about it, Mr. Sonny helped me dig it out of the trash," said Analeigh Baldwin, a 5th grader.

Another fifth-grade student shares their experience with him.

"He helps out a lot because he always helps us make it clean, because imagine if he wasn't there, and we just walked into the cafeteria, and it was the same mess," Janiah Fortune said.

This year, he was chosen for a kindergarten presentation.

"Actually, I have 9 brothers and 2 sisters," Moshi shared.

Sonny Moshi

On Oct. 2, he was recognized for National Custodian Day.

"When I see the kids grow up and then when they go to college and then I feel proud of myself because I was part of the kids when they graduate," he said.

He calls Quail Run Elementary his second family, and that's who was there for him when his house caught on fire.

"My brother called me and was like, 'Hey, you need to come, there's a fire in the house,' and I was like, ‘Wait, what are you talking about?’ And he was like, ‘Yes, there is a fire in the house,’" Moshi recalled.

The inside of his home was destroyed by the fire.

"I drove home and then I see five or six trucks outside and then two police blocking the road," he said.

A former coworker immediately started a GoFundMe and the parent-teacher organization didn't hesitate to share it on social media.

"He's just a really important part of this community, and we are really happy that we can help and rally around him during this difficult time," Bunney said.

During a time that has left him and his family without a roof over their heads, he's choosing to stay positive.

"I have family members and friends and the place I work too, all are going to help you. You never walk alone," he said.

The fire department is still investigating what caused the fire.

If you'd like to donate to his GoFundMe, you can click here: https://gofund.me/aeaf38db