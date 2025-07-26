Benny Galvan was found dead in a Goodyear canal almost 5 years ago

The Brief The body of Benny Galvan, 21, was found on Sept. 8, 2020, and nearly five years later, family and investigators don't know what happened to him. In a renewed call for help, Silent Witness is highlighting his case, hoping to generate leads that will help solve what happened to the young man.



Benny Galvan died almost five years ago.

What we know:

On Sept. 8, 2020, the 21-year-old's body was found in a Goodyear canal near Pebble Creek Road and Virginia Avenue. He first went missing on Sept. 5 at around 7 p.m. from his home, possibly with people who haven't been identified.

His death is being treated as suspicious, and Silent Witness is asking anyone with information about this case to come forward.

"Detectives are asking for help in understanding what led to this tragic incident and encouraging people that knew Benny to come forward using Silent Witness to give more details of what happened on September 8, 2020, at about 6:23 a.m.," Silent Witness said on July 26 of this year, renewing a call for tips after years of no answers.

His family says he "was a loving son, cherished brother who loved his family, Jesus Christ and was passionate about helping others." They said he loved swimming, playing basketball and looked up to the late Kobe Bryant.

"Every day, we miss our son dearly, as his life was tragically cut short," his parents said.

Benny Galvan. Courtesy of Silent Witness

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Map of where the victim's body was found