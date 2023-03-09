Parents plead for help nearly 3 years after their son was found dead in West Valley canal

An Arizona mother, along with a father, are looking for closure following the death of their son.

Their son, 21-year-old Benny Galvan, was found dead in a Goodyear canal in 2020. According to our initial report on Galvan's death, he was last seen on the night of Sept. 5. At the time, police officials said he was possibly traveling with someone to Avondale.

Three days later, on Sept. 8, 2020, Galvan's body was found in a canal near 151st and Windward Avenues. Since then, police investigators have not been able to figure out who Galvan was with, or how his body ended up in the water.

Parents plead for help

"I just want my son back. I miss him so much," said Renee Brookshire. "Benny had a good heart. He was loved by the entire family. His brothers miss him. They ask about him everyday."

The young basketball star and his mother talked almost every day, but it's what Brookshire didn't get to say to him that hurts her the most.

"I didn't get the opportunity to say bye, or I love you," said Brookshire.

Galvan's family has little answers about what exactly happened to their son that night, and they are hoping someone will come forward, and give them the closure they desperately need.

"If it was an accident, then it was an accident," said Brookshire. "Just please call. Any information."

"Whomever's responsible – if it was an accident, then come forward and let us know that," said Galvan's father, Tim Brookshire. "At least that would be closure for us and allow Benny to rest in peace."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Read More Arizona Crime Stories