Best friend of slain 20-year-old has a message for his shooter

Gun violence in Phoenix leaves family and friends wanting answers about a young man's senseless and tragic shooting death.

A woman who is staying anonymous for her safety calls 20-year-old Angel Sandoval "a brother," and that blood couldn't make them any closer.

"I was so proud to have him be somebody in my life because he had impacted my life in so many ways," she said.

He's remembered for being a loyal friend that could make you laugh.

The people closest to 20-year-old are left numb days after the fatal shooting. Phoenix Police investigated a deadly shooting around 8 p.m. Thursday near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Officers found Sandoval on the ground with gunshot wounds.

His best friend arrived at the scene in disbelief. "What is going on, how did this happen, why is he here, is it really him," she remembered thinking.

Since Sandoval's murder, police haven't identified the suspect, possibly leaving a shooter still out on the streets.

"For him to die like this, with no justice, no answers, it's so bad, you know," his best friend said.

For Sandoval, his closest friends were his family. His father is in Mexico, left heartbroken and searching for answers

As for the person who pulled the trigger, Sandoval's best friend sends a message: "Whoever did it should probably just man up and turn themselves in, and if that's not the case, then I really hope that the guilt you feel and you're probably feeling right now hits you more than ever."

If you have any information, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.