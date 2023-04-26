Betty Grenig, longtime Arizona Red Cross volunteer, dies at 101

A woman who volunteered for the Red Cross in Arizona for decades has died at the age of 101.

Betty Grenig passed away on April 16 at the start of National Volunteer Week, according to the Red Cross. She was the longest-serving volunteer in the nonprofit's history, with a total of 84 years served.

When she was 20, Grenig dedicated her time to helping others following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Betty Grenig (Courtesy: American Red Cross)

She often knitted socks for members of the military.

The volunteer will be remembered Thursday morning at 11:45 a.m. at the Phoenix Red Cross chapter near 24th Street and Highland.