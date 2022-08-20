Longtime Red Cross volunteer celebrates 101st birthday

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 7:41 AM MST until SAT 11:30 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:18 AM MST until SAT 11:15 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
until SAT 9:45 AM MST, La Paz County
Flood Warning
from SAT 3:06 AM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SAT 6:43 AM MST until SAT 9:45 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:53 AM MST until SAT 9:45 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 6:41 AM MST until SAT 9:45 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Pima County

Longtime Red Cross volunteer celebrates 101st birthday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:03AM
Heartwarming News
FOX 5 Atlanta

Betty Grenig began volunteering when she was 17 years old and has donated an estimated 20 gallons of blood in 84 years of service. She can't donate blood anymore, but still loves helping.

PHOENIX - Friday was a big day for an American Red Cross volunteer who celebrated her 101st birthday.

Arizona woman Betty Grenig said she still volunteers today, as she has for more than 80 years.

She first started volunteering for the Red Cross in 1937 at 17 years old. The Red Cross said Grenig's mother told her the organization needed people to knit socks for the army, so Betty and several friends sat down to knit. She’s traveled the world as the wife of a soldier and volunteered for the Red Cross wherever she lived. 

She's donated an estimated 20 gallons of blood in her eight decades of service. She can't donate blood anymore, but she still loves helping anyway she can. 

Betty Grenig celebrates her 101st birthday in Arizona in 2022.

Her advice to others looking to serve? Be dependable.

"That counts a lot more than the hours," she said. "And stay until the job's done."

Betty said she doesn't plan to stop volunteering any time soon.