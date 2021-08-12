Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 1:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
4
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Longtime Red Cross volunteer honored ahead of 100th birthday

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Red Cross honors Arizona volunteer for her decades of service

Betty Grenig has volunteered with the Red Cross for 82 years, and officials held a cerebration to thank her for her service, ahead of her 100th birthday.

PHOENIX - A longtime Red Cross volunteer in the Valley is celebrating a big birthday on Sunday, when she turns 100.

On Aug. 12, a celebration was held in her honor.

Betty Grenig has volunteered with the organization for 82 years. She first started in high school, when the organization needed help knitting socks for members of the military.

"My mother was very patriotic, she told me I could knit, so get working," said Grenig.

It then became a habit over the years.

"You know, if you start something when you're young, it's a hard habit to break, and good habits are good," said Grenig.

During the event, Red Cross officialss thanked Grenig for her service.

"Over the years, you've truly done it all. From knitting socks for troops as a teenager to supporting the Red Cross when your husband's military career took you to places like Korea, Japan and the Philippines, and of course, your volunteer service at Williams and Luke Air Force Bases. You've also organized care packets for disaster response teams, and I know there's nothing you can't or won't do to carry out our lifesaving work," an official said.

Despite her pending status as a centenarian, Grenig says she doesn't plan to slow down.

"When you're doing something and you see somebody appreciate it, it makes you feel good, that you've done something to help someone," said Grenig.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters