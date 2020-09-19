Biden and Trump campaigns rally for Arizona’s votes as election gets closer

Arizona is starting to feel a lot like Iowa and New Hampshire when it comes to the 2020 election.

The Grand Canyon State has become a battleground for the 2020 election and the week of Sept. 14 highlighted that like never before.

After multiple White House visits from President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka, the Biden camp followed suit virtually Sept. 19

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke virtually with phone bank volunteers in Arizona saying, "We want a strong showing for Joe and all the Democrats up and down the ballot, like Mark Kelly."

She adds, "This is our moment, this is our election, this is our nation and we will choose our future together. So let’s get to work, Arizona."

RELATED: Arizona Senate race could play crucial role in confirmation

Advertisement

The Biden campaign has been reaching out virtually over the last week to enthuse voters. Polling in Arizona has shown a consistent lead for Biden over Trump.

The president's campaign has spent the week zeroing in on Arizona as Trump made his fifth visit to Arizona this year at a Latinos for Trump roundtable on Sept. 14.

His daughter Ivanka met with Governor Doug Ducey Sept. 16, and Vice President Mike Pence’s wife Karen did the same Sept. 17. The Vice President also held a Hispanic Heritage month roundtable and spoke at a Veterans for Trump rally.



Arizona Political Consultant Jason Rose works with many Republican campaigns, and says, "I don’t know if they can put their electoral jigsaw puzzle without us."



He says the Trump strategy goes beyond just being here, but it’s about who they’re meeting with.

"I do think this is going to be the new normal for our state for the next several election cycles," he said.