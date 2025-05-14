Big Tin Cotton Gin at risk of closing to make way for a gas station

The Brief Big Tin Cotton Gin is at risk of closing to make way for a QT gas station. Nothing is set in stone yet as a historical designation could still be filed. If the property does close down, all booked weddings and events will still be honored.



A piece of history in Queen Creek is at risk of being torn down for a new gas station.

The Big Tin Cotton Gin has held weddings and events for years, but the building holds a lot more history than that.

What they're saying:

The first time James Ballentyne walked into the building, he knew what it could become. Now that it's become that, he can't believe he's about to lose it.

The names on the old cotton tickets are all familiar. Schnepf, Sossaman, and the list goes on.

Big Tin Cotton Gin was first built in 1951. It was the hub for the farmers who made Queen Creek what it is today.

"The reason that the town of Queen Creek exists is because of basically this building and buildings like this where farmers could sell their products," Ballentyne explained.

Now, it's at risk of being demolished.

He and his wife lease the building and spent months turning it into the perfect event space.

"Basically 16 hours a day, a lot of times 7 days a week, getting the place turned into what it is today," he said.

What's next:

The owner of the land is selling it and the town of Queen Creek confirms QT has plans to put a gas station there.

QT didn't respond to FOX 10's request for comment.

Ballentyne and a few other businesses on the property have until February of next year to vacate. That's so all the booked weddings can still be held.

The building doesn't have any historic designation.

The town said once a formal application is filed for the designation, there will still be neighborhood meetings, and chances for the public to weigh in at multiple points.