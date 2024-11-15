Bird flu case found in Pinal County: AZDA

The Brief An avian influenza case was detected in Pinal County. The case was found on a commercial farm. Officials say the risk to general public is considered to be low.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Agriculture say an avian influenza case was detected in Pinal County.

In a joint statement with the Arizona Department of Health Services, state agriculture officials say poultry at a commercial farm in Pinal County tested positive for avian influenza. The poultry began showing "clinical signs consistent with avian influenza on November 11, 2024."

The statement did not mention where the affected farm is located.

"The affected poultry farm has been placed under quarantine," read a portion of the statement. "Enhanced biosecurity measures are in place, and efforts are underway to perform virus elimination."

Officials said eggs produced after the illness set in have not entered the food supply. Officials also said the risk to general public is considered to be low, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those most at risk of exposure are "individuals working on a commercial farm, directly involved with the daily care and husbandry of the birds."

Per the statement, people who see signs of illness in poultry should report them to the USDA at 1-866-536-7593.

What is avian influenza?

According to the Mayo Clinic, avian influenza, which is also called ‘bird flu,’ is caused by influenza type A virus infections in bird species.

Per the website, birds could die from avian influenza in very serious cases.

"Bird flu rarely infects humans, but health officials worry because influenza A viruses that infect birds can change, called mutate, to infect humans and spread from person to person more often," read a portion of the website. "Because a new strain of bird flu would be a new virus to humans, a mutated strain like that could spread quickly around the world."