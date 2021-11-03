Black Friday 2021: Stores closed, open on Thanksgiving Day

Many major retailers will once again be shutting their doors on Thanksgiving Day 2021, offering employees a much-deserved day off while hosting online sales instead.

Over the past decade, many retail chains have expanded Black Friday hours earlier and earlier — sometimes into the previous Thanksgiving Day — to get a head start on the competition. The pandemic put a halt to the tradition in 2020, and this year, it appears the decision to shutter on Thanksgiving Day may stick around.

Retailers such as Target and Walmart have announced closure plans for 2021, noting how well they were able to adapt last year to faster shipping methods for online orders.

Here is a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day 2021, according to retailers and BlackFriday.com, a website that compiles annual Black Friday information for shoppers.

Thanksgiving Day is on Nov. 25, 2021.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Bed Bath & Beyond: The retailer announced on Jun. 28 that it plans to "close stores on Thanksgiving Day so that Associates can be with friends and family during the important holiday," according to a statement. It plans to offer Black Friday deals online and in-store when open.

Best Buy: The retailer will begin its Black Friday sales on Nov. 19, but it did not share in-store hours for the day of Black Friday.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: On Black Friday, the warehouse club chain will open at 9 a.m. and stay open until 10 p.m.

Costco: As is typical for the warehouse club chain, Costco will remain closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: The outdoor and sporting goods retailer traditionally opens on the evening of Thanksgiving, but announced earlier this year that it will once again close on Thanksgiving Day 2021. Dick’s said that its stores will "reopen on Black Friday (November 26) to serve customers with in-store, curbside contactless pickup and BOPIS options."

Foot Locker: The shoe retailer announced in June that it will close stores and warehouses again on Thanksgiving Day to acknowledge employees’ "hard work and commitment to our customers, their communities, and one another."

JCPenney: The department store retailer announced for the second year in a row it will be closing its doors on Thanksgiving. JCPenney will open at 5 a.m. on Nov. 26 for Black Friday.

Kohl’s: The company announced its plans to close on Thanksgiving Day in June following the "positive response from last year's closure on Thanksgiving Day, as well as evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season."

Macy’s: The department store announced it would be closed on Thanksgiving and will have curbside pickup still available at select locations. Macy’s stores will reopen again on Nov. 26 for Black Friday starting at 6 a.m.

REI: In keeping with a tradition that predates the pandemic, REI will close all of its stores, distribution centers and call centers on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The retailer has an #OptOutside movement that encourages employees to get out and spend time with family and friends, while still being paid during those two days.

Simon Property Group: The largest owner of shopping malls in the U.S. will be closing all stores within its mall properties on Thanksgiving Day 2021. Stores will reopen on Black Friday. More information, including individual properties’ hours of operation, can be here.

Target: In January, the major retailer announced that it would again close all Target stores on Thanksgiving Day 2021. Target said that in 2020, "guests loved our new approach so much that we’ve already decided to carry one change forward."

Walmart: The nation’s largest retailer will once again close its doors on Thanksgiving Day and send shoppers to its website and app to discover Black Friday deals. Walmart said last month that it's bringing back the "Black Friday Deals for Days" events throughout the entire month of November, which will begin online at Walmart.com and continue in stores.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Many major retailers like CVS, Walgreens, Big Lots, Kroger and Whole Foods Market are likely to be open on Thanksgiving Day, according to RetailMeNot, a coupon website. However, shoppers should call ahead and confirm specific hours with their local store.

RetailMeNot also says Big Lots, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Meijer, Rite Aid, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market and Starbucks are likely to remain open.

Be sure to check back at this list as stores confirm their holiday plans.

