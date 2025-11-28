Black Friday deals and shopping hours | Morning Brief

In this "Black Friday" edition of the Morning Brief, we're taking a look at shopping deals after the Thanksgiving holiday.

1. 36% of Black Friday sales offer no deal at all, experts say

Black Friday shopping has become synonymous with big savings, but are you actually saving that much?

Some experts say it depends on what you're buying.

2. Day after Thanksgiving is ‘Brown Friday’ for plumbers, their busiest day of the year

The day after Thanksgiving is Black Friday for shoppers looking for deals, but for plumbers it’s Brown Friday and their busiest day of the year.

According to plumbing, sewer, and drain service provider Roto-Rooter, the day after Thanksgiving sees a 50% spike in service calls, making it the busiest day of the year for the plumbing industry. Roto-Rooter says they also see a 21% boost in calls during the Thursday through Sunday of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

3. Walmart unveils its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals with three shopping events

Black Friday deals continue through Nov. 30 and Cyber Monday deals on Dec. 1.

The deals will be offered both in stores and online, with Walmart+ members getting early online access.

4. JC Penney Black Friday deals

JC Penney says on Black Friday they will have thousands of deals and the return of their popular "5, 9, 1, 5" giveaways. Shoppers can line up and shop in stores for a chance to win surprise offers at 5 a.m., 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – including the opportunity to snag the iconic JC Penney exclusive Snoopy Snow Globe for Free.

5. Kohl's Black Friday deals

Kohl’s Black Friday deals include an interactive game where customers can enter daily for chances to win Kohl’s Cash and more.

Through Dec. 25, shoppers can sign up and play the Kohl’s Holiday Quest for daily chances to win Kohl’s Cash or enter into the $100,000 grand prize sweepstakes. Customers can also earn bonus entries into the sweepstakes by scanning the bar code on their Kohl's receipts.

6. Dick's Black Friday deals

DICK’S sporting goods stores are offering more than a dozen deals for Black Friday. The sale runs through Dec. 1.

7. Target's Black Friday deals run Nov. 2 through Dec. 24

Through Dec. 24, Target will have a "Deal of the Day" with savings up to 50% on Target brand deals and national brands including Apple, Dyson, Ninja and Disney.

8. Best Buy Black Friday savings deals underway

Best Buy is offering doorbusters every Friday of the holiday shopping season.

Shoppers can take advantage of deals on computing, gaming, home theater, wearables and more as well as extended store hours.

9. When do stores open on Black Friday this year?

With most of your favorite retailers closed for Thanksgiving, many will be open for business on Black Friday, Nov. 28, but store hours may vary depending on location.