Developing

Black Hawk military helicopter crashes near Alabama highway, no survivors: authorities

By Sarah Rumpf
Published 
Updated 5:28PM
Military
FOX News
ambulance-generic-1 article

(FOX 9)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A military helicopter crashed Wednesday near Highway 53 near Huntsville, Alabama, leaving no survivors, Fox News Digital has confirmed.  

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash occurred at 3 p.m. near the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53 near Huntsville, Alabama

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact. It is unknown how many people were on board but an official told Fox News Digital there were no survivors.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office the helicopter was a Black Hawk.

The MCSO urged motorists to take alternate routes due to the highway closure. 

"We expect heavy delays in this area throughout the evening," the sheriff’s office said.

Redstone Arsenal, a United States Army post, shared on Facebook that they are aware of the situation.

"First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation." the statement read. "Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops."

This is a developing story. Read more of this story from FOX News